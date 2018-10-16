The Undertaker Appears at WWE SmackDown 1000, Says 'Rest in Peace'

JP Yim/Getty Images

For the first time since losing to Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, less than two weeks ago, The Undertaker appeared on WWE programming Tuesday as part of the SmackDown 1000 celebration.

The Undertaker is generally a man who keeps his thoughts brief. He had merely three words for Triple H and Shawn Michaels: "Rest in peace."

The Deadman went to war with The Game in a highly entertaining No Disqualification match Down Under that resulted in Triple H prevailing due, in part, to Michaels' interference.

It initially looked as though The Game, Michaels, Undertaker and Kane would celebrate together out of respect, but The Brothers of Destruction instead decided to attack their rivals.

That led to Triple H and Michaels appearing on last week's episode of Raw to announce D-Generation X is back in business and ready to face The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

The bout in Saudi Arabia will mark Michaels' first match since losing to The Undertaker eight years ago at WrestleMania 26.

Taker has continued to compete sparingly since then, but he has been especially active in 2018 compared to previous years.

While The Phenom is clearly approaching the conclusion of his career, SmackDown 1000 served as a reminder of his dominance for nearly three decades.

Few Superstars are as synonymous with SmackDown and its success over the years as The Undertaker given his lengthy run as the top dog on the blue brand.

The Undertaker held the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions as part of the SmackDown brand and engaged in memorable feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Batista, Edge and CM Punk.

Given his influence over SmackDown, it was fitting that The Undertaker was present for one of the biggest episodes in the show's history.

