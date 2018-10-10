WWE SmackDown Results: Lynch and Flair Set Stage for Epic and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 4

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel on November 2 and it is only fitting that the man that brought them together for their first in-ring segment on the road to that encounter was The Miz, who missed out on the title opportunity by way of his loss to Bryan at Super Show-Down Saturday.

The Hollywood A-Lister was an A+ instigator, poking and prodding at the all-time great in-ring competitors in an attempt to create tension between them. It worked as the segment went from one big joke on Miz to a warning from the champion to his No. 1 contender that he was not getting out of the way of Bryan and his dream.

The segment did its job in creating a basis for the rivalry while continuing to incorporate Miz, who will likely play a major role in the November 2 championship bout.

The question now is whether Styles and Bryan will be allowed to have the match fans expect or if WWE Creative overbooks it as a way to save that particular bout for a grander stage down the road. Maybe, say, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on April 7.