Ranking Europe's Best Clubs on the Players They’ve Developed This Century

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/Getty Images

What might the footballing landscape look like if clubs could only field players they had developed through their youth systems and academies? Some parts would look much the same, but others are likely to be drastically different to what we know today.

As club football hits pause for the international break, we've dug through the academy graduate lists of Europe's teams and plotted out what their best XIs might resemble if they could only use their own.

In an effort to ensure we feature largely recognisable names, our criteria is fairly loose: To qualify, a player must only have spent two years at the club in question before the age of 21.

Some players split their formative years between clubs—such as Philipp Max, Kerem Demirbay and a host of Portuguese stars—and in those cases, we've made them eligible for just one, choosing the most appropriate.

We've also tried to steer clear of situations in which a player was signed young and pushed straight into the first team, as Ivan Rakitic was at Schalke 04. You can't really say Schalke developed him—FC Basel did—so he doesn't feature in Die Konigsblauen's team.