LeSean McCoy Reportedly Released by Bills After 4 Seasons with Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 07: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at New Era Field on October 7, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly released running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline for NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update.

The 31-year-old has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons in Buffalo after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in Philly for the first six years of his career and became the team's all-time leading rusher.

Buffalo didn't have much need for another over-30 running back after signing Frank Gore to a cost-effective $1.25 million contract in the offseason. McCoy was scheduled to count $9.05 million against the salary cap for the 2019 campaign, per Spotrac.

It's fair to wonder if he's still an elite difference-maker. McCoy has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in all six seasons in which he has featured in 15 or more games in his 10-year career, but he had just 514 yards on the ground in 14 games and averaged just 3.2 yards per carry in 2018.

Interested teams will need to do due diligence on his ongoing off-field troubles. An ex-girlfriend sued McCoy over allegations he orchestrated a robbery and assault of her that took place in a home McCoy owns and from which he was attempting to evict her. The woman also said in the lawsuit that she has seen him abuse his son and dog.

Another woman, the mother of McCoy's son, also filed written testimony alleging McCoy abused their child.  

McCoy has not been punished by the NFL because the league is allowing law enforcement to conduct an investigation. One lawsuit filed against him in connection with the alleged home invasion was dismissed in mid-August.

The Bills had an overcrowded backfield with Gore and rookie Devin Singletary also in competition for carries heading into the regular season.

McCoy's track record as a six-time Pro Bowler should earn him another opportunity elsewhere, but his days of being a three-down workhorse are likely a thing of the past.

