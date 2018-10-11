Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Nearly a third into the season, I have a team in disarray. Crippled by injuries at various points throughout the season (Dalvin Cook, Josh Gordon, Doug Baldwin) or underachieving play (Jordan Howard, Robby Anderson), things have been rough at points.

And yet, I'm somehow still 2-3, and with both Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton at quarterback, I've got ammunition for a trade. As you can imagine, I'm scouring my league looking for a mutually beneficial deal.

I'm sure you find yourself doing the same. To help you in that process, I've put together the weekly trade value chart. As always, this is a general look at trade value—your league rules and roster needs still provide important context for how you should value any potential deals. But consider this a guide.

As always, players not listed have a trade value of one. And the chart is comprised from a non-PPR perspective. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 11

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

In standard-scoring leagues, Gurley leads all non-quarterbacks in fantasy points this season. He has yet to dip below 19 fantasy points in any game. And it's not a fluke, as he was fantasy's MVP last season as well and the Rams lead the NFL in yards per game (468.4) and are third in points per contest (34.6).

There are no weaknesses here. No areas to nitpick. Gurley remains fantasy's most valuable player.

Trade Value: 10

2. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants



4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

7. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Kamara is worth monitoring. While he proved last year that he could maintain elite fantasy value in a platoon with Mark Ingram, it's hard to imagine he won't lose at least some value with Ingram back in the fold. Certainly, he's likely to lose some touchdown opportunities, as evidenced by Ingram's two red-zone scores.

After watching Ingram get 16 carries to just six for Kamara on Monday night, it's hard to keep Kamara in the very top tier. Maybe it's an overreaction—Monday's contest wasn't exactly a close affair, with the Saints in cruise control for much of the second half—and Kamara will stay in a tier with Gurley.

But for now, Ingram's return drops Kamara ever so slightly. He's still a top-four option in all of fantasy, however.

Trade Value: 9

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

8. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

10. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

12. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

14. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

This group remains the same week after week, given either their current production or their pedigree. Frankly, impatient owners might be willing to give up on players like Jones or Beckham for 50 cents on the dollar, given that they haven't been producing elite fantasy numbers.

But I wouldn't cut bait yet.

Jones is hurt by a lack of touchdown production, but coming into this season he still registered at least 1,400 receiving yards in four straight years, enough to keep him locked and loaded as a WR1. Beckham's 16-game averages for his career are obscene: 108 catches for 1,503 yards and 12 touchdowns.

These are players who will produce elite numbers by the end of the season. Patience, young grasshoppers.

Trade Value: 8

15. Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns

16. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

17. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

20. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

21. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

22. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

23. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

In the past two weeks, Michel has rushed 43 times for 210 yards and two scores, the type of numbers that put him firmly in the RB2 discussion. He's the real deal.

Yes, there might be weeks here or there where Michel doesn't have a big week or isn't prioritized in the game plan. But he has the most valuable thing a player on the Patriots can possess: A defined role. He's the team's top between-the-tackles runner, the guy who will lead them in rushing yards and attempts.

In the Bill Belichick era, that role in New England has produced solid fantasy seasons for players like LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, Stevan Ridley and BenJarvus Green-Ellis, amongst others. Yes, James White will get his. Yes, Tom Brady will dominate through the air.

But Michel is a safe bet to be a solid RB2 for the rest of the year.

Trade Value: 7

24. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

26. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

27. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

28. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

29. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Los Angeles have three legitimate fantasy-relevant wideouts, with Kupp (30 receptions for 458 yards and five scores on 41 targets) leading the way, Woods (29 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets) nipping at his heels and Brandin Cooks (26 receptions for 452 yards and a score on 33 targets) bringing up the rear.

The fact that all three players have remarkably similar stats is a pretty good indication that all three have settled into a defined role in the passing game. That means their current rate of production is likely to continue, barring an injury to one of the three players or quarterback Jared Goff.

Kupp is the top dog, but Woods has carved his niche, perhaps surprisingly earning more receptions, scores and targets than Cook to this point. He now has four weeks with 80 or more receiving yards. That isn't a flue: Woods is a legitimate WR2 and should be valued as such.

Trade Value: 6

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

33. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

34. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

35. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

36. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

37. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

38. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

40. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

41. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

42. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

Here comes Ebron.

In Indianapolis, it appears Ebron is finally living up to his immense talent and has become one of Andrew Luck's most trusted targets. He leads the team in receptions (26), touchdowns receptions (five) and targets (45) and is second in receiving yards (255).

He's also been extremely consistent, scoring eight or more fantasy points in standard leagues in four of the team's five games.

Yes, it's a worry that 54 percent of his fantasy value is coming from his five touchdowns. That isn't sustainable. But the fact that he's clearly Luck's top option in the passing game is a strong indication that he's going to remain one of the most valuable tight ends in football this season.

Trade Value: 5

43. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

44. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

45. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

46. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

47. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

48. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets

49. James White, RB, New England Patriots

50. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

51. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

52. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

53. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

54. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

55. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Crowell has been Mr. All or Nothing again this season, long his calling card. He has three games with 17 or more fantasy points in standard leagues, and two games with less than four points. They've come in alternating weeks, though that's obviously not a pattern fantasy owners should trust.

Frankly, the Jets offense can't really be trusted to this point.

Still, Crowell has proven he can capitalize on the opportunities he receives, even if consistency remains a problem. He deserves to be considered a flex option, and one with occasional (and unpredictable) RB1 upside.

Trade Value: 4

56. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

57. John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

58. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

59. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

60. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

61. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

62. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

63. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

64. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

65. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

66. Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders

67. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

68. Marvin Jones Jr. WR, Detroit Lions

69. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

70. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

71. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers

San Francisco's offense isn't brimming with playmakers, but George Kittle has emerged as one, notching 23 receptions for 399 yards and one score on 35 targets this season, leading the Niners in all of those categories except touchdowns.

That's a good sign for his value going forward, as is the fact that his receiving yardage accounts for 83.2 percent of his overall fantasy value to this point. Yardage is always more reliable for fantasy production than touchdowns, and it shows: Kittle has eight or more fantasy points in four of five games this year.

Lock him in as a TE1 and value him accordingly.

Trade Value: 3

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

72. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

73. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

75. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

76. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

77. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

78. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

79. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

80. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

81. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

82. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

83. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

84. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

85. Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles backfield, from a fantasy perspective, is kinda a mess right now with Jay Ajayi done for the year and and Darren Sproles nursing an injury.

Clement is the best option here long-term, though when Sproles returns, it will be a wait-and-see situation until roles in Philadelphia's backfield sort themselves out. Clement has also been nursing injuries in recent weeks, which should be considered.

Smallwood is an intriguing option in the short-term, meanwhile, especially considering the Eagles have a short week and are playing on Thursday:

There's also the possibility that the Eagles could add a veteran feature back via a trade, which would severely limit the upside of players like Clement and Smallwood.

Still, both players are priority additions for fantasy rosters. It's likely the team will continue relying on a committee approach, with Clement offering the most long-term upside given his big-play ability. But a lot remains unresolved here, and Smallwood has value, even if he never becomes more than an RB4 option and depth addition.

Trade Value: 2

86. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

87. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

88. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

89. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears

90. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

91. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

92. Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders

93. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

94. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

95. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins

96. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

97. Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

98. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

99. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

100. Chicago Bears D/ST

Rather quietly, Sanu has registered 14 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the past three weeks. All the talk surrounds Jones and Ridley at wideout, but Sanu is a player with his stock on the rise.

Ditto for Hines, whose impact in the pass game (29 receptions for 164 yards and two scores) keeps him fantasy relevant. Another factor to consider is his 16 carries in Week 5, compared to just six for Jordan Wilkins. And with Marlon Mack returning, Wilkins is likely to slide further into obscurity.

Given his growing impact in the pass game, however, Hines has real fantasy value going forward.