Kevin Owens Injury, Kurt Angle and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 9

JP Yim/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Announces Injuries Suffered By Kevin Owens

After getting attacked by Bobby Lashley following their match on Monday's episode of Raw, WWE announced that Kevin Owens suffered multiple injuries.

According to WWE.com, KO is dealing with injuries to both knees.

Lashley now looks to be a monster heel after destroying Owens at the behest of his hype man, Lio Rush.

Kurt Angle Reveals His Dream Match

Kurt Angle is only a part-time in-ring performer for WWE at this stage of his career, but he is hopeful he'll get the opportunity to take part in a certain dream match before he calls it quits.

According to Jon Fuentes of WrestlingNews.co, Angle said during a Facebook Q&A on Friday that Daniel Bryan is his dream opponent: "Daniel IS my dream match. To be honest, I'm not sure that I'm his dream match. It takes two to tango."

Angle returned to Raw on Monday disguised as The Conquistador to win a Battle Royal and qualify for the World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel next month.

While Bryan will compete in a WWE Championship match against AJ Styles that same night, perhaps there will be other opportunities for the two popular Superstars to lock horns down the line.

Sunny Released From Jail

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was released from Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after serving more than six months, according to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

Sunny was serving time for multiple DUI arrests and probation violations.

She primarily worked for WWE from 1995-1998 as a manager for the likes of The Bodydonnas, The Godwinns, The Smoking Gunns, The Legion of Doom and Faarooq before getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Free Match of the Day: John Cena vs. Kurt Angle

With both John Cena and Kurt Angle set to take part in the World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel, WWE fittingly made a famous match between them available Tuesday on YouTube.

Cena debuted on SmackDown in June 27 by accepting an open challenge made by Angle and claiming he would use "ruthless aggression" to beat him.

Angle won, but Cena pushed him to his limit and made a memorable first impression.



Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).