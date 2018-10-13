Potential Landing Spots for Top 5 NBA Free Agents Left on the Market

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA free-agent pool has been reduced to a small puddle. Most of the droplets left aren't even worth a second look.

But a handful of potential helpers have slipped through the cracks and could still strengthen the right team.

After ranking the best five remaining free agents by production and potential impact, we've also identified their ideal landing spots. Most are veterans, so they make the most sense for clubs with some level of win-now aspirations. But there is one up-and-comer who should appeal most to teams focused on the future.

Considering the campaign opens next week already, it might be too late to bring both sides together ahead of the marathon. But it could only take one injury here or a sluggish start there to make the connections happen sooner rather than later.