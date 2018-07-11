Rockets Rumors: Houston Among 6 Teams Considering Signing Nick Young

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Nick Young could be jumping ship from one Western Conference finalist to another.

According to Fox 26's Mark Berman, the Houston Rockets are one of "about six teams" to express interest in the former Golden State Warriors microwave scorer as he pursues a new opportunity in free agency.

The Rockets, of course, are in the midst of overhauling their wing rotation after Trevor Ariza signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute bolted for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Young would be a major defensive downgrade, but he could offer additional reinforcements from beyond the arc for a team that already ranked first in threes made and attempted a season ago.

During his lone campaign with the Warriors, Swaggy P averaged 7.3 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting from the field, including 37.7 percent from three.

The Rockets are also considered the front-runners to sign Carmelo Anthony once he's traded and bought out or waived via the stretch provision by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, "it would be a full-fledged surprise if he doesn't wind up with the Rockets."