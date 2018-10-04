Andre Roberson Out at Least 2 Months After Setback with Knee Surgery Recovery

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Andre Roberson suffered a setback in his recovery from a ruptured left patellar tendon and will be re-evaluated in two months.

According to ESPN.com's Royce Young, a Thunder spokesman confirmed Thursday that while "the initial injury is said to be healing well," Roberson "had an irritation from a suture that was creating discomfort that he couldn't play through."

Roberson suffered the injury in January and was ruled out for the remainder of the season following 39 appearances.

And while he only chipped in 5.0 points per game, Roberson's contributions extended well beyond the box score. Namely, he provided lockdown defense on opponents' top perimeter scorers and alleviated some of the pressure on small forward Paul George.

According to NBA.com, the Thunder posted a defensive rating of 96.4 with Roberson on the floor last season. (For reference, the Boston Celtics led the NBA with a 101.5 defensive rating.)

When Roberson sat, though, Oklahoma City allowed a whopping 107.6 points per 100 possessions.

In the meantime, the Thunder will have to try to tread water with the likes of Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot primed for upticks in usage on the wing.