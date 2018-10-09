Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Says He 'Would Love to Play in the Premier League'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 29, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has revealed his ambition of playing in England before the end of his career. 

Carvajal came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but indicated he would regret not moving to the Premier League before he retires.

He was asked what objectives he had for his career and told Libero magazine (h/t the Mirror's Mark Jones): "I would love to play in the Premier League. It's an experience I'd like to have, and I do not want to end up with that thorn."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rodrygo Very Happy with His Progress

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Rodrygo Very Happy with His Progress

    Virtudes Sánchez
    via MARCA in English

    Dani Carvajal Wants to Play in the Premier League

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Dani Carvajal Wants to Play in the Premier League

    via mirror

    Real Call Chelsea's Hazard Demands 'Economic Madness'

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Call Chelsea's Hazard Demands 'Economic Madness'

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    Milner to Miss a Month of Liverpool's Campaign

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milner to Miss a Month of Liverpool's Campaign

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report