Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Says He 'Would Love to Play in the Premier League'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has revealed his ambition of playing in England before the end of his career.

Carvajal came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but indicated he would regret not moving to the Premier League before he retires.

He was asked what objectives he had for his career and told Libero magazine (h/t the Mirror's Mark Jones): "I would love to play in the Premier League. It's an experience I'd like to have, and I do not want to end up with that thorn."

