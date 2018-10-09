Florentino Perez Reportedly Met with Julen Lopetegui Before Alaves Defeat

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly had dinner with Julen Lopetegui before the club's 1-0 defeat to Alaves on Saturday where he sought to "clarify what was expected" of the manager.

According to AS' J.L. Guerrero, Perez is concerned by the club's results and the atmosphere among the players, and he has also questioned Lopetegui's rotation policy.

The Spaniard is hoping his intervention will ensure he does not "have to make another drastic decision" at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he did in 2016 when he fired Rafa Benitez, who did not have the benefit of such a meeting before he was relieved of his duties.

