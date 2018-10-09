Report: Borussia Dortmund Value Jadon Sancho at £100M Amid Premier League Links

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund reportedly view Jadon Sancho as the "next Ousmane Dembele" and believe he will also have the potential to fetch them a fee in excess of £100 million amid rumours he is wanted by the Premier League's elite.

According to John Cross and Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror, Dortmund are aware that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in him and "are already bracing themselves for bids next summer and are realistic that he could be sold within two years."

Dortmund sold Dembele to Barcelona for £120 million last year, and they believe Sancho can follow in his footsteps by bringing them in a nine-figure sum.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.