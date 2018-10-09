Report: Borussia Dortmund Value Jadon Sancho at £100M Amid Premier League Links

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 03: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park on October 3, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund reportedly view Jadon Sancho as the "next Ousmane Dembele" and believe he will also have the potential to fetch them a fee in excess of £100 million amid rumours he is wanted by the Premier League's elite. 

According to John Cross and Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror, Dortmund are aware that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in him and "are already bracing themselves for bids next summer and are realistic that he could be sold within two years."

Dortmund sold Dembele to Barcelona for £120 million last year, and they believe Sancho can follow in his footsteps by bringing them in a nine-figure sum.

                                    

