Virgil van Dijk Says Premier League Title Won't be Won With Results vs. Man City

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes the Premier League title will be won or lost because of the Reds' performances against those lower down the table rather than their results against Manchester City.

The Reds played out a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday in their first meeting with the defending champions this season, but Van Dijk feels their week-to-week results are more important.

Per the Mirror's David Maddock, he said:

"I think it is not about these games, it is all about the other games, the difficult games which we have against mid-table and lower teams.

"We want to get as close as possible and do as well as we can, but we know it is going to be hard. We've had a great start to the season and we want to keep it going.

"We aim to improve every game, even if it is against Chelsea, for example, and we want to win every game. After the international break there are three important games against Huddersfield [Town], Red Star [Belgrade] and Cardiff [City] so we want to be ready for that."

