John Cena to Appear at WWE Crown Jewel in World Cup Tournament

John Cena automatically qualified for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia, the company announced Monday on Raw.

WWE hasn't revealed the full details of its first World Cup, but it would appear to be similar to the King of the Ring tournament. Although Cena didn't have to wrestle his way into the competition, The Big Show and Randy Orton have a qualifying match Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, with more qualifiers to follow.

The fact that WWE allowed Cena free entry to Crown Jewel is likely the result of his commitments outside of wrestling. Since WrestleMania 34 in April, Cena's appearances were limited to WWE's special international shows (Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April and Superstar Show-Down in Australia last Saturday).

The 16-time world champion isn't the only part-time star confirmed for Crown Jewel. Triple H announced he and Shawn Michaels will face off with The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team match.