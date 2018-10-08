Neymar Says Kylian Mbappe Is a 'Phenomenon' After His 4 Goals Against Lyon

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has described his team-mate Kylian Mbappe as a "phenomenon" after his four-goal display against Lyon on Sunday night.

In a match between two of the biggest teams in Ligue 1, Neymar gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot before the young Frenchman took over, netting his four goals in the space of 13 minutes.

After the game, the Brazil skipper was full of praise for his team-mate, per Tejas Kotecha of Sky Sports.

"For me, he's a phenomenon," said Neymar. "I hope it will continue like that for several years because football will thank him."

