Neymar Says Kylian Mbappe Is a 'Phenomenon' After His 4 Goals Against Lyon

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his fourth goal with Neymar Jr during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL, Lyon) at Parc des Princes stadium on October 7, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has described his team-mate Kylian Mbappe as a "phenomenon" after his four-goal display against Lyon on Sunday night. 

In a match between two of the biggest teams in Ligue 1, Neymar gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot before the young Frenchman took over, netting his four goals in the space of 13 minutes.

After the game, the Brazil skipper was full of praise for his team-mate, per Tejas Kotecha of Sky Sports.

"For me, he's a phenomenon," said Neymar. "I hope it will continue like that for several years because football will thank him."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

    Video Play Button
    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Pique's 5 Errors That Have Punished Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pique's 5 Errors That Have Punished Barcelona

    Adapted by Charlie Brooke
    via MARCA in English

    Juventus Rule Out Re-Signing Paul Pogba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Rule Out Re-Signing Paul Pogba

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Failing to Agree New De Gea Contract

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Failing to Agree New De Gea Contract

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report