NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots CB Cyrus Jones Claimed on Waivers by Ravens

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

This is a 2018 photo of Cyrus Jones of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, June 4, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Cornerback Cyrus Jones is heading back to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the AFC North team claimed the Alabama product Tuesday after the New England Patriots announced they released him Saturday. The Patriots' announcement noted they also released him at the end of training camp but re-signed him to the active roster on Sept. 19 after he spent time on the Ravens' practice squad.

Jones was a prep star for Gilman School in Baltimore and was excited about the opportunity to return home when he previously signed with the practice squad, per Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website.

"I'm blessed, man," he said. "It's an opportunity. I'm back home. I'm still trying to process it. Everything happened so fast. I'm ready to come here, integrate into the culture here, work hard. I'm going to try and make plays in practice and see what comes out of that."

Jones' career has been one of untapped potential thus far after the Patriots selected him with a second-round pick in 2016.

He made seven tackles in 10 games as a rookie but missed the 2017 campaign with a torn ACL. He has appeared in two games this season and has just one tackle.

Jones adds depth to a Ravens defense that is fifth in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

