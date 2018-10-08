Luke Shaw Withdraws from England Squad and Returns to Manchester United

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is out of England's forthcoming games against Croatia and Spain after sustaining a thigh injury.

According to Jack Watson of The Independent, the former Southampton prodigy reported for duty with manager Gareth Southgate's national squad, but was quickly ruled out on Monday.

Shaw sustained concussion during his last outing for the Three Lions, and will be replaced by Leicester City rising star Ben Chilwell.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Shaw has been a huge success for the Red Devils this season, despite United struggling for form under coach Jose Mourinho.

The player appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford after finding himself on the fringe of the Special One's first-team plans, but a strong pre-season has seen the left-back force his way back into contention.

Shaw is now the automatic pick at the Theatre of Dreams, and the quality of his performances convinced Southgate to bring him out of the wilderness.

The 23-year-old has suffered a succession of injuries, including a badly broken leg in 2015, forcing him into a long period of rehabilitation.

Shaw joins England team-mate James Tarkowski as an injury withdrawal, as the Burnley defender was replaced by Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk.



Chilwell is promoted from the England under-21 squad, but made his full debut for Southgate in a recent friendly against Switzerland.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present figure in the Premier League this season, and can feature as a midfielder when required.