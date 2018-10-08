Juventus Sporting Director: 'We've Never Thought About' Paul Pogba Transfer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said Paul Pogba will not be returning from Manchester United for a second stint in Serie A.

According to Football Italia, Paratici confirmed his club will always have "love" for the Frenchman, but no bid is imminent.

"We love him very much," Paratici said at the Manlio Scopigno awards. "We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

