Juventus Sporting Director: 'We've Never Thought About' Paul Pogba Transfer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said Paul Pogba will not be returning from Manchester United for a second stint in Serie A.

According to Football ItaliaParatici confirmed his club will always have "love" for the Frenchman, but no bid is imminent.

"We love him very much," Paratici said at the Manlio Scopigno awards. "We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

               

