Report: Mavs Fire Photographer Danny Bollinger After Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 26: Here is a Dallas Mavericks Playoff logo prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2014 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks photographer Danny Bollinger was fired Friday after allegations of sexual harassment by four former employees, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

Brandon George of the Morning News reported the allegations Friday, with multiple women saying Bollinger "has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace for more than a decade."

He had worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years and is a friend of owner Mark Cuban.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

