Report: Mavs Fire Photographer Danny Bollinger After Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks photographer Danny Bollinger was fired Friday after allegations of sexual harassment by four former employees, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

Brandon George of the Morning News reported the allegations Friday, with multiple women saying Bollinger "has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace for more than a decade."

He had worked in the Mavericks' marketing department for more than 18 years and is a friend of owner Mark Cuban.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.