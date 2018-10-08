Alabama CB Trevon Diggs Has Broken Foot, Out Indefinitely with Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the field during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that starting cornerback Trevon Diggs is out indefinitely with a broken foot, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

He suffered the injury in Alabama's 65-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

