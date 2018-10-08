Alabama CB Trevon Diggs Has Broken Foot, Out Indefinitely with Injury

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs Has Broken Foot, Out Indefinitely with InjuryOctober 8, 2018
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that starting cornerback Trevon Diggs is out indefinitely with a broken foot, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
He suffered the injury in Alabama's 65-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Alabama Starting DB Has Foot Injury, Out Indefinitely