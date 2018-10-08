Alabama CB Trevon Diggs Has Broken Foot, Out Indefinitely with Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that starting cornerback Trevon Diggs is out indefinitely with a broken foot, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

He suffered the injury in Alabama's 65-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

