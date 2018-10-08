Real Madrid Reportedly Considering Antonio Conte Amid Julen Lopetegui Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering former Chelsea and Italy manager Antonio Conte as a possible replacement for under-pressure Julen Lopetegui.

According to Marco Ruiz of AS, while Lopetegui is safe for now despite a rotten run of form for the European champions, they are considering alternatives and Conte's name is said to be in the picture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"When the Italian's candidacy was looked at by Real in the summer, there were voices in the Bernabeu boardroom who felt his strict management style would clash with a dressing room full of egos," said Ruiz. "Now, however, that is looking more like a pro than a con for Real chiefs."

