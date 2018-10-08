Urban Meyer 'Fine' After Experiencing Headache vs. Indiana Due to Cyst

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer dropped to his knees on the sidelines of Saturday's game against Indiana due to a headache, but he assured anyone concerned that he feels better as of Monday:

"When it does take place, they give me some medicine and I feel fine now," Meyer told reporters. "It's just something I gotta monitor."

The coach suffers from an arachnoid cyst that can cause chronic headaches.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.