Urban Meyer 'Fine' After Experiencing Headache vs. Indiana Due to Cyst

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team play against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer dropped to his knees on the sidelines of Saturday's game against Indiana due to a headache, but he assured anyone concerned that he feels better as of Monday:

"When it does take place, they give me some medicine and I feel fine now," Meyer told reporters. "It's just something I gotta monitor." 

The coach suffers from an arachnoid cyst that can cause chronic headaches.

