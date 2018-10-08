Marcus Smart, JR Smith Fined $25K, $15K for Altercation During Celtics vs. Cavs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 2: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was fined $15,000 for their altercation during Saturday's preseason contest.

Smart received the higher fine because he shoved Smith from behind. Smith had shoved Celtics center Aron Baynes on the previous possession. The NBA also accessed Smith a technical foul.

Smart was thrown out of the contest for his actions.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Suns Fire GM Ryan McDonough

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Suns Fire GM Ryan McDonough

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Early Rankings for ROY

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Early Rankings for ROY

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves-Heat Trade for Butler Fell Apart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves-Heat Trade for Butler Fell Apart

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Murray to Receive MRI After Knee Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Murray to Receive MRI After Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report