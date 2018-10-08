Marcus Smart, JR Smith Fined $25K, $15K for Altercation During Celtics vs. Cavs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was fined $15,000 for their altercation during Saturday's preseason contest.

Smart received the higher fine because he shoved Smith from behind. Smith had shoved Celtics center Aron Baynes on the previous possession. The NBA also accessed Smith a technical foul.

Smart was thrown out of the contest for his actions.

