College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

Purdue (2-3) at Illinois (3-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Boilermakers QB David Blough has thrived in three starts, throwing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception. As long as he protects the football, Illinois won't be close. But the Illini have picked off 10 passes, so that's not necessarily a given.

Prediction: Purdue 38, Illinois 27

Ohio (3-2) at Northern Illinois (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Neither team is easy to gauge. Ohio has a subpar defense but a dangerous yet inconsistent scoring attack. Northern Illinois' defense is excellent, but the Huskies struggle to move the ball. This really comes down to which Ohio offense shows up, and we can't trust the Bobcats despite their upside.

Prediction: Northern Illinois 24, Ohio 22

Temple (3-3) at Navy (2-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Navy signal-caller Malcolm Perry hasn't matched his performance of late 2017. Against FBS opponents, the Midshipmen have only managed 319.8 yards per game. Throw in a below-average defense, and Navy hasn't offered much reason to pick against a consistent Temple team.

Prediction: Temple 42, Navy 28

Army (3-2) vs. San Jose State (0-5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Can the Spartans hold up against a high-volume rushing attack? San Jose State has limited its opponents to only 3.8 yards per attempt yet hasn't defended more than 49 totes in a game. Army has four contests of 64-plus carries and should be able to wear down SJSU.

Prediction: Army 27, San Jose State 24

Western Kentucky (1-4) at Charlotte (2-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterback roulette landed on Steven Duncan for Western Kentucky's most recent outing, a 20-17 loss to Marshall. Hopefully for the Hilltoppers, a week off will result in a more prepared Duncan. Otherwise, a likely defensive slog will favor a scuffling home team.

Prediction: Charlotte 21, Western Kentucky 17

Marshall (3-2) at Old Dominion (1-5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Despite holding a 3-2 record, Marshall's offense has been no better than average all season. The saving grace in Week 7 could be Old Dominion's porous defense, but quarterback Blake LaRussa should be able to pick apart a Marshall secondary allowing 8.0 yards per pass against FBS competition.

Prediction: Old Dominion 38, Marshall 34

New Mexico (3-2) at Colorado State (2-4), 4 p.m. ET

Remove the outliers—FCS school Incarnate Word and Big Ten power Wisconsin—and New Mexico has scored at least 42 points against all three comparable opponents. Colorado State, meanwhile, has allowed 38 points per game. The Lobos roll.

Prediction: New Mexico 45, Colorado State 31

UNLV (2-3) at Utah State (4-1), 4 p.m. ET

Max Gilliam's first career start for UNLV was a dud, considering the offense trudged to 166 yards in a 50-14 loss. On the other side, Utah State is riding a four-game winning streak with 42-plus points in every one. This shouldn't be close.

Prediction: Utah State 45, UNLV 16

Alabama State (2-3) at South Alabama (1-5), 5 p.m. ET

Fresh off a surprising five-overtime win against Alcorn State, Alabama State is seeking an FBS upset. The visitors really haven't shown a threatening offense this season, so we'll lean toward South Alabama. But this isn't a confident pick, given the Jaguars' struggles stopping anyone this season.

Prediction: South Alabama 31, Alabama State 28

New Mexico State (2-4) at Louisiana (2-3), 5 p.m. ET

Against three non-SEC opponents, the versatile Louisiana rushing attack has averaged 293.3 yards. However, NMSU's run defense has been outstanding lately, and the spark freshman quarterback Josh Adkins has brought to the offense will continue against a vulnerable Lafayette secondary.

Prediction: New Mexico State 41, Louisiana 33