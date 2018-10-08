Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Don't Regret Anything That I Said' About Giants

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has apologized to his teammates for his candid remarks about the New York Giants' coaching staff and Eli Manning in an ESPN interview.

He just doesn't regret them.

"I don't regret anything," Beckham told reporters. "I don't regret anything that I said. If it took that for us to come together as a team like we did [Sunday]. I can take that every single time."

In an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham called his use within the offense into question and criticized Manning for not taking more downfield shots. Beckham had his best game of the season Sunday following the controversy, hauling in eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for a 57-yard score in a 33-31 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

