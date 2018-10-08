Warriors Rumors: Players Feel Kevin Durant 'As Happy' as They've Ever Seen Him

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 5: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is seen against the Sacramento Kings during a pre-season game on October 5, 2018 at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State Warriors next summer. For now, though, the team remains confident he's sticking around.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported the feeling within the organization is that Durant is "as happy as I've ever seen him."

Durant signed a one-year contract with Golden State this summer, which gives him a player option for the 2019-20 season. He's widely expected to decline that option and become an unrestricted free agent.

       

