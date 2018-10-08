Warriors Rumors: Players Feel Kevin Durant 'As Happy' as They've Ever Seen Him

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State Warriors next summer. For now, though, the team remains confident he's sticking around.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported the feeling within the organization is that Durant is "as happy as I've ever seen him."

Durant signed a one-year contract with Golden State this summer, which gives him a player option for the 2019-20 season. He's widely expected to decline that option and become an unrestricted free agent.

