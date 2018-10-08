Arsenal Announce Kit Deal with Adidas Reportedly Worth £65M Per Year

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Arsenal have officially announced a new kit deal with Adidas set to start next season that will reportedly net the club £65 million per year.

The Gunners took to Twitter to confirm long-rumoured reports Adidas would be the team's next partner:

The Independent's Tom Kershaw reported on the figures behind the deal, with the total yet to be confirmed officially.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.