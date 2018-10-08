Arsenal Announce Kit Deal with Adidas Reportedly Worth £65M Per Year

Arsenal have officially announced a new kit deal with Adidas set to start next season that will reportedly net the club £65 million per year.

The Gunners took to Twitter to confirm long-rumoured reports Adidas would be the team's next partner:

The Independent's Tom Kershaw reported on the figures behind the deal, with the total yet to be confirmed officially.

      

