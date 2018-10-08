Athletic Bilbao Reportedly Want Return of Manchester United's Ander Herrera

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao will reportedly try to convince Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera to return to the club in January.

Herrera is in the final year of his deal and could leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer. Per El Correo (h/t Sport Witness), the Basque thinks his time at United is up and his former team have already made contact.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.