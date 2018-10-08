Kevin De Bruyne Reportedly Set to Return from Injury for Man City vs. Burnley

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly make his return to action after the international break when the Sky Blues take on Burnley in the Premier League on October 20. 

According to Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC, City opted against risking him for the clash against Liverpool on Sunday, but he has returned to training after a knee ligament injury. 

             

