Kevin De Bruyne Reportedly Set to Return from Injury for Man City vs. Burnley

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly make his return to action after the international break when the Sky Blues take on Burnley in the Premier League on October 20.

According to Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC, City opted against risking him for the clash against Liverpool on Sunday, but he has returned to training after a knee ligament injury.

