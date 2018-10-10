USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago Women's Soccer: Start Time, Live Stream and Prediction

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The United States will be out to continue their blistering start to the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship on Wednesday, when they meet Trinidad & Tobago at Sahlen's Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.

It has been plain sailing for the United States at this competition so far, as they have won their opening games by an aggregate of 11-0. It means they have already qualified for the semi-finals and are almost certain to win Group A.

Manager Jill Ellis is set to take this opportunity to rest some players ahead of the knockout stages, especially given Trinidad & Tobago have already been eliminated and have looked the weakest team in the group.

This tournament acts as qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the top three nations automatically progressing to next year's showpiece in France.

Date: Wednesday, October 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 12:30 a.m. (BST)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (U.S.)

Ellis Likely to Ring Changes Against T&T

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There were never really any major doubts about the United States women's national team progressing into the semi-finals of this tournament on home soil, yet the manner in which they have ruthlessly dispatched two opponents will be encouraging for Ellis with some tougher games to come.

After hammering Mexico 6-0 in their opener, it was Panama's turn to feel the wrath of the world champions on Sunday when they were on the end of a 5-0 drubbing.

The match was a special one for Carli Lloyd, as the veteran netted a memorable hat-trick for her country. While her role has been diminishing in recent years for the team, it was a reminder of the class the 36-year-old still possesses.

Here are the highlights from that lopsided encounter, including Lloyd's trio of goals:

The hat-trick further cemented her place as one of all-time greats of the game:

It was a performance that ensured the host nation progressed into the next round, and afterwards Ellis noted it's important they have the opportunity to rotate given the team will play five games in 13 days if they are to win the title.

The coach said they will "manage this tournament with the intent to try to win it," per the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post). "It's a 13-day type of deal, and five games is a lot," she added. "We have the ability to do that with the talent we have on this team."

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see who gets the nod in Wednesday's game. Ellis may opt to rest experienced players such as Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan to take a look at Rose Lavelle, Casey Short and Hailie Mace, who are all still relatively new to the setup.

As for the Caribbean outfit, they will want to finish the tournament with some pride. Journalist Jonathan Tannenwald praised their efforts to a point in the 4-1 loss to Mexico:

Even in what will be a low-key showdown, the extra class and freshness of the United States should show through.

Those players who come into the the USWNT XI will see this as a big chance to impress Ellis ahead of some big matches and the 2019 World Cup. As such, expect another handsome win for the world champions.

Prediction: United States 5-0 Trinidad & Tobago