Report: Miguel Sano Arrested by Dominican Republic Police After Traffic Incident

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, Spanish-language outlet El Nuevo Diario reported (h/t the Star Tribune's Phil Miller).

Police reportedly stopped Sano at a motor checkpoint. Sano, however, continued driving and allegedly ran over a police officer, who suffered a left leg fracture.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

