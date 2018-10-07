Report: Miguel Sano Arrested by Dominican Republic Police After Traffic Incident

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- AUGUST 14: Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 14, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Pirates 5-2. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, Spanish-language outlet El Nuevo Diario reported (h/t the Star Tribune's Phil Miller).

Police reportedly stopped Sano at a motor checkpoint. Sano, however, continued driving and allegedly ran over a police officer, who suffered a left leg fracture.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

