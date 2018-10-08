College Football Rankings 2018: Week 7 Polls, Schedule and Standings Predictions

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Outside of the first five teams in the AP Top 25, no one is sure where which programs will land in the weekly rankings.

The latest shakeup occurred Sunday, as Texas vaulted 10 spots to No. 9 and Florida jumped up eight positions to No. 14.

In total, 13 teams moved at least two spots in one direction due to the slew of unexpected results in Week 6.

On the surface, Week 7's schedule doesn't look all that enticing, but based off the results we just witnessed Saturday, we'll be paying close attention to the next string of upsets set to cause another shakeup.

Week 7 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Georgia (6-0)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Clemson (6-0)

5. Notre Dame (6-0)

6. West Virginia (5-0)

7. Washington (5-1)

8. Penn State (4-1)

9. Texas (5-1)

10. UCF (5-0)

11. Oklahoma (5-1)

12. Michigan (5-1)

13. LSU (5-1)

14. Florida (5-1)

15. Wisconsin (4-1)

16. Miami (5-1)

17. Oregon (4-1)

18. Kentucky (5-1)

19. Colorado (5-0)

20. NC State (5-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Texas A&M (4-2)

23. South Florida (5-0)

24. Mississippi State (4-2)

25. Cincinnati (6-0)

Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET.

Friday, October 12

No. 23 South Florida at Tulsa (7 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, October 13

Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State (Noon, Fox)

No. 14 Florida at Vanderbilt (Noon, ESPN)

Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn (Noon, SEC Network)

Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon (3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN2)

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State (3:30 p.m. BTN)

Baylor at No. 9 Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 10 UCF at Memphis (3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN2)

No. 22 Texas A&M at South Carolina (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State (7 p.m., FS1)

No. 16 Miami at Virginia (7 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 19 Colorado at USC (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Standings Predictions

Everything Stays The Same In Top 5

By this point in the college football season, the top five teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

The first team in the Top 25 with real question marks hovering over it is No. 6 West Virginia, who faces a difficult road test against Iowa State in Week 7.

Of the top five teams in the nation, No. 2 Georgia faces the toughest Week 7 matchup, as it travels to Tiger Stadium to face No. 13 LSU.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama should roll past Missouri, No. 3 Ohio State is expected to trample Minnesota and No. 5 Notre Dame will pummel Pittsburgh at home.

With No. 4 Clemson off ahead of its clash with No. 20 NC State, the Bulldogs are the only serious playoff contender in danger of losing their status.

However, ahead of the trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana doesn't seem as daunting as it did a week ago since the Tigers are reeling from a road loss to No. 14 Florida.

Producing a statement Saturday is key for Kirby Smart's team, as it's been out of the national spotlight for the first six weeks of the season.

They'll be plenty of time for Georgia to showcase itself over the next month since the trip to LSU marks the start of a brutal four-game stretch in which Georgia plays four ranked foes in the SEC.

Although LSU's faced tougher opponents, Georgia will display its quality and send a message to the rest of the playoff contenders.

Another Significant Shakeup Occurs Beneath Top 5

While the quintet of programs in the upper echelon of the Top 25 won't face too many issues in Week 7, the teams in the second tier of the rankings will struggle.

The worst-case scenario involving the teams in the bottom half of the top 10 features losses by No. 6 West Virginia and No. 7 Washington, both of which could happen.

If that occurs, the Big 12 and Pac-12 would lose leverage in the playoff hunt, and No. 8 Penn State would lead a collection of surging teams, including No. 10 UCF, who will make waves in the playoff discussion for the second consecutive season.

Further down the rankings, where chaos has become normal, at least three teams will falter and a few others could suffer unexpected results on the road.

The one team to keep an eye on is No. 17 Oregon, who plays host to Washington at Autzen Stadium.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A win would put the Ducks in control of their own destiny in the Pac-12 North and it would avoid No. 19 Colorado until the Pac-12 Championship.

An upset of the Huskies would also boost Justin Herbert back into the Heisman Trophy conversation as NFL scouts continue to marvel over his ability.

