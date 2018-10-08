Predicting When Every Undefeated College Football Team Will Lose

11 of 11

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

First loss will come: Next season

Alabama is a powerhouse. That's the one definitive thing we can say through six games. The 6-0 Crimson Tide have the best offensive skill players in their history, and that's allowed them to average a country-best 56 points per game. They are easily the favorite to win the College Football Playoff, considering their talent, coaching and execution.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's emergence has changed the way the Tide are viewed. After they won national championships with mediocre passers, it's jarring to see Nick Saban's bunch have a future top NFL draft pick at the position. Tagovailoa has been marvelous, as he's racked up 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns on a ridiculous 14.8 yards per attempt.

The combined receiving talent of Jerry Jeudy, Irv Smith Jr. and Henry Ruggs III is enough to bring any defense to its knees. They'd produce even with an average quarterback, but Tagovailoa maximizes their effectiveness with his timing and ball placement.

The defense doesn't have as many star veterans as in recent years, but it hasn't been a problem. Free safety Deionte Thompson is the best ball-hawking presence since Ohio State's Malik Hooker in 2016, as he closes passing windows with impressive speed and instincts. A deep rotation of capable pass-rushers has aided him.

The only possible threats are Georgia and Ohio State, and to a lesser extent, Notre Dame. Georgia and Notre Dame are physical teams in the trenches with stout defenses. Ohio State has the star power to win—especially if Bosa returns—and the offensive talent to get into a shootout.

But Alabama is the favorite. The Tide have earned it, and the only key regular-season games they have on a soft schedule are at LSU on November 3 and against Auburn on November 24.