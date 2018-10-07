Report: Earl Thomas Middle Finger Directed at Seahawks Org, Not Pete Carroll

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive back Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Earl Thomas' middle finger reportedly wasn't directed at one person.

Rather, the Seattle Seahawks safety made the gesture "at the organization as a whole," according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

"Thomas was frustrated that he didn't land his contract extension, wasn't traded by the Seahawks and had just fractured his leg for the second time in the past three seasons," Schefter added.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the spring. The Seahawks could always choose to sign Thomas to a franchise tag worth roughly $11.9 million, but Schefter reported they "are not expected" to do so.

While his season is over, Thomas should make a full recovery and be ready for 2019.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas will have surgery this week to have a rod inserted into his fractured leg "that increases the chance of healing and lowers refracture rates."

