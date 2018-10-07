WWE Super Show-Down: Daniel Bryan Will Be Next WWE Champion and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down was a fascinating night (or morning for fans in the western hemisphere) of action that was far more fun and surprising than the card looked on paper. While not everything worked out, enough went right to make it a successful WWE event.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was packed with 70,309 in attendance to watch the greats of the past and present clash. The Undertaker fought Triple H for the last time in a match that got quickly out of hand with Shawn Michaels and Kane interfering.

AJ Styles managed to finally put Samoa Joe behind him just as Daniel Bryan earned his way into WWE Championship contention with a quick victory over The Miz. Ronda Rousey also continued to dominate, winning for her team by making Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan tap out to the armbar.

The only championship to change hands was the furthest from WWE fans' focus as hometown boy Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander in a show-stealing sprint to become WWE cruiserweight champion.

It was a night of highs and lows that gave many answers to long-asked questions. From Bryan's expected title victory to Taker's growing need to retire, these are the biggest takeaways from this overseas blockbuster event.