AP College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Texas and Florida are back. Auburn is headed backward. The Kentucky dream is over.

But everyone remains looking up at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide continued their onslaught of the college football world with a 65-31 win over Arkansas and remain the top-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll. Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson come next in an unchanged Top Four, but Notre Dame slides in the fifth spot after defeating Virginia Tech.

Here's a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. UCF

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. NC State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

The Irish moved up only one spot in the standings, but their win might have been the biggest of the week. Dexter Williams rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns while Ian Book threw for 271 yards and two scores, as the Notre Dame offense led the charge in a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech. The Irish pulled away in a 28-7 second half.

Virginia Tech was the last-remaining ranked opponent for the Irish. Barring another collapse against a lesser opponent, Notre Dame should have a strong chance at making the College Football Playoff.

"We're not at our ceiling yet at all," receiver Miles Boykin told reporters. "We're still pushing. We're still getting better every day, and I'm just looking forward to it."

Florida moved up eight spots in the rankings to No. 14 after a 27-19 home upset of LSU. Lamical Perine rushed for two touchdowns, and the team forced three Joe Burrow turnovers. The Tigers quarterback had not thrown a pick the entire season.

Florida inducted Tim Tebow into its Ring of Honor during the game.

"I didn't want him to let him down that way," Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters. "I know it's a night he'll never forget and the whole family will never forget. I know winning that game was kind of like a little cherry on top to make sure it was all smiles."

Texas also ascended 10 spots in the rankings to No. 9 after a thrilling 48-45 win over Oklahoma in the Red River shootout. Sam Ehlinger produced five total touchdowns, and Cameron Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to stave off an Oklahoma comeback. The Sooners scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game, but Ehlinger led a game-winning drive.

Five different ranked teams dropped games to unranked opponents.

Auburn went tumbling back 13 spots to No. 22 after failing to score a touchdown in a 23-9 loss to Mississippi State. Kentucky's wild ascent up the national rankings ended when the Wildcats went on the road and dropped a 20-14 trip to Texas A&M. Stanford was also handed its second straight blowout loss, with Utah traveling to Palo Alto for a 40-21 triumph. The Cardinal are now unranked.

Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings after losing 48-42 at home to Iowa State. Michigan State is now unranked after a 29-19 loss to Northwestern. Virginia Tech was the fourth team to move out of the Top 25.

No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 23 South Florida, No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 25 Cincinnati replaced them.