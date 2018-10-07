Eden Hazard Scores as Chelsea Beat Southampton 3-0 in Premier League

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Chelsea continued their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 Premier League campaign with another win on Sunday, beating Southampton 3-0. Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata got the goals.

Barkley set up Hazard for the opener in the first half and converted the second goal himself, tapping home from close range. Morata put the final score on the board.

The win momentarily lifts the Blues into first place in the standings but Liverpool and Manchester City will go head-to-head later on Sunday. If either team wins that match, they'll take sole possession of first place.

Barkley Impresses, But Kovacic Has to Remain Regular Midfield Starter

Barkley got the chance to start in place of Mateo Kovacic on Sunday and ran with the opportunity.

The former Everton man set up Hazard for the opener by displaying good aggressiveness to win the ball back and then playing in his team-mate with a clever pass.

As shared by sportswriter Liam Twomey, the Belgian immediately credited Barkley for his great effort:

In the second half the 24-year-old got on the board himself with an easy tap-in from close range. While it wasn't a particularly difficult goal to score, he was in the right place at the right time and should take confidence from that.

Twomey was impressed:

But despite his strong outing, Barkley needs to remain a rotation option for now. Manager Maurizio Sarri likely started the Englishman because his long-range shooting and aggressiveness around the box were perfectly suited for an opponent like Southampton, but Kovacic remains a better overall fit for the system.

This was a step forward for Barkley, but he still should have a long way to go before usurping the Croatian.

Blues Need to Add Real Competition for Azpilicueta in January

Chelsea fans have little reason to complain heading into the international break―apart from the lack of minutes for Callum Hudson-Odoi perhaps―but one negative that has gone somewhat overlooked this season has been the regression of Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard has struggled since reverting back to the role of a traditional right-back in a four-man defence, rather than the role of right-sided centre-back he played under Antonio Conte. His attacking output in particular has been lacking, and he also has difficulties keeping up with faster wingers.

Matt Somerford, formerly of the Press Association, noted the regression but thought the player is still a great option on the right:

He didn't play like one against Southampton, however, and his deteriorating form has to be a real concern. The lack of competition only compounds the problem―apart from Davide Zappacosta, there's no one to push him to do better.

Sarri has to address the position in January―perhaps by going back to Napoli and inquiring about Elseid Hysaj, who might be attainable thanks to the solid play of Nikola Maksimovic.

Southampton Need to Part With Hughes

Chasing two goals with 12 minutes left to play, Saints manager Mark Hughes took off misfiring Manolo Gabbiadini for Shane Long.

Taking into account the latter has scored five goals in the last two Premier League campaigns combined and he still had Charlie Austin on the bench, it's easy to see why fans are fed up with the boss.

As shared by Dream Team, Hughes' record gives no indication he will turn the current situation at the club around:

Saints sit just two points above the drop zone and have to do something. The level of football has been just as bad as the results, and with the international break now upon us, now is the perfect time to force change.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Manchester United after the international break while Southampton visit Bournemouth.