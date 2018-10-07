Zinedine Zidane Agent Says Manchester United 'Does Not Attract' Manager

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Zinedine Zidane's agent has said his client is unlikely to become the next Manchester United manager as the job would not appeal to him.

The representative Alain Migliaccio spoke to JDD (h/t Sport Witness, via Le10Sport) to address ongoing speculation Zizou could replace Jose Mourinho as the new Red Devils manager: "Manchester United? I don't think he'll go to England to train. It's less his style. I discussed it with him, it does not really attract him."

Per the report, Mourinho's position at the club is still in question despite Saturday's come-from-behind 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

The Mirror's David McDonnell has reported Mourinho will be sacked regardless of the result. Mourinho didn't take kindly to that report and similar that have come out lately:

As reported by Sport Witness, Zidane has been linked the most with United should the job become available. He's the most high-profile candidate currently available after guiding Real Madrid to three straight UEFA Champions League titles and walking away at the end of last season.

But there's a strong belief Zidane's next job will not be as manager but rather as a director. Tuttosport (h/t Joe Short of the Express) has reported he's being lined up to replace Beppe Marotta at Juventus, where he could work behind the scenes for a while and eventually replace Massimo Allegri should he leave the club.

Many, including Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, have wondered why Zizou would have any interest in moving to Old Trafford:

The Red Devils have been a moneymaking machine in recent years but have struggled on the pitch since the departure of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson. David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to live up to the massive expectations during their time at the club, and Mourinho seems destined to follow suit.

Zidane left a massive legacy at Real and is expected to take his time before deciding on the ideal next opportunity.

Mourinho is still in charge at Old Trafford heading into the international break and will have two weeks to figure things out if he doesn't get sacked.