Report: NBA to Play Preseason Games in Japan, India, China Next Season

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA's global expansion will continue in the 2019-20 season when the league will reportedly host preseason games in three different countries.

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, China, India and Japan will be granted hosting duties.

MacMahon notes the Sacramento Kings will likely be one of the teams that plays in India since their owner, Vivek Ranadive, is from the country.

