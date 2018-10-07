Full WWE Evolution 2018 Match Card Predictions After Super Show-Down PPV

Full WWE Evolution 2018 Match Card Predictions After Super Show-Down PPVOctober 7, 2018
- Lita vs. Mickie James
- Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss
- Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Championship)
- Mae Young Classic finals
WWE Super Show-Down was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of match quality, but now that the Australian pay-per-view is in the past, we can start looking forward to WWE Evolution on October 28.
This will be the first event in the company's history to focus solely on the women's division. Some uninformed critics may think this show is a response to female performers not being allowed to perform at the events in Saudi Arabia, but there is no questioning whether the division deserves its own PPV.
Not only have we seen multiple show-stealing performances from WWE's female performers, but the roster is finally big enough to justify holding an event like this.
As of this writing, WWE has scheduled four matches. Here is a quick rundown, according to WWE.com:
This article will offer predictions for each match as well as speculate on what else will be added to the card. We won't discuss the Mae Young Classic here since it would spoil the next several episodes of the show leading into the PPV.
Lita vs. Mickie James
James and Lita were only in WWE at the same time for about a year, but the matches they had during that period were memorable enough for WWE to book them to face each other again at Evolution.
Their fights were always high-energy and fun, and having WWE renew this rivalry for Evolution is a testament to the hard work they put into their previous matches.
When Lita retired in 2006, it was James who defeated her for the women's title, so there is more background to this contest than management simply pairing two veterans together.
Because James won their last encounter, it seems likely Lita will come out on top this time, but regardless of who wins, it will just be nice to see James booked at a PPV instead of sitting on the sidelines like she has been for the past several months.
Prediction: Lita
Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus
Little Miss Bliss has been compared to Stratus ever since she was called up to the main roster due to their similar size, athletic ability and hair color.
Putting them together is a great idea because it will be a clash between generations. Seeing a veteran battle someone who is still in their prime is always enjoyable, especially if the veteran can still perform at a high level.
Had Bliss gone into this match as the women's champion, she would have been the favorite, but The Goddess hasn't been featured as prominently on Raw since Ronda Rousey showed up and the Bellas returned.
The fans would pop for Stratus winning, but it's more important for WWE to remind people how much of threat Bliss can be, and that is why she will walk away with the win at Evolution.
Prediction: Bliss
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (NXT Women's Championship)
Rousey will definitely be booked at Evolution, but she won't be the only one of the Four Horsewomen of MMA to compete at the event.
Baszler will challenge Sane for the NXT Women's Championship, and if it's anything like their previous encounters, it will be one of the better matches on the card.
This will be the first time either Superstar will appear in a singles match on a main roster PPV, so it's safe to assume they are going to pull out all the stops to make sure they stand out.
Baszler is miles ahead of Rousey when it comes to pro wrestling ability because she has been doing it for longer, so there is a good chance she will be called up to the main roster after Evolution. This is why Sane is the safer bet.
Prediction: Sane
What We Know Will Be Added
While WWE only has four matches scheduled, we know the event will add several more over the next few weeks leading into Evolution.
Rousey and Becky Lynch will definitely be defending the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships respectively, but their opponents have yet to be decided.
Booking The Lass Kicker to face Charlotte is a no-brainer after the way their title bout at Super Show-Down ended in a disqualification for the champion. Rousey, however, is a different story. It's not totally clear who she will face, but a few potential opponents stand out above the rest.
Nia Jax recently returned and should be looking to get back into the hunt for the title, but a more interesting idea would be to have Natalya turn on Rousey to set up a title match. Ruby Riott is also a possibility after she put on an impressive performance against Rowdy Ronda on a recent episode of Raw.
Depending on how WWE plans to roll out the UK NXT division, we may also see the NXT United Kingdom Women's Championship featured at the event.
Speculation
Sasha Banks and Bayley will likely end up in a tag team match, and the best choices for their opponents would be Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, especially if Riott is booked in her own separate bout.
Another possibility based on recent events is The Riott Squad vs. The Bella Twins and Natalya. WWE could even use Brie Bella accidentally injuring Morgan a couple of weeks ago on Raw as the spark to begin this program.
On the SmackDown side, The IIconics will almost certainly be included after their win over Naomi and Asuka at SSD. In fact, a rematch with all four competitors is probably what will happen.
A good way to use the rest of the remaining talents would be to book a Battle Royal, perhaps with the winner earning a title shot at the next PPV.
Ember Moon, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lana, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke could be joined by NXT stars Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, Deonna Purrazzo, Lacey Evans, Aliyah and Vanessa Borne to create a main roster vs. NXT vibe to the match.
With Stratus and Lita already confirmed to appear, it's possible WWE will bring in other former Superstars. The 2018 Royal Rumble featured names like Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson, Jacqueline, Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly, so some of them could potentially show up to compete again.
Who knows? We could even see Stephanie McMahon lace up her boots one more time to fight at this historic event. WWE still has a lot of spots to fill at Evolution, but it has more than enough options to create a fantastic PPV if it tries hard enough.
What are your predictions for WWE Evolution?