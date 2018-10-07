Full WWE Evolution 2018 Match Card Predictions After Super Show-Down PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of match quality, but now that the Australian pay-per-view is in the past, we can start looking forward to WWE Evolution on October 28.

This will be the first event in the company's history to focus solely on the women's division. Some uninformed critics may think this show is a response to female performers not being allowed to perform at the events in Saudi Arabia, but there is no questioning whether the division deserves its own PPV.

Not only have we seen multiple show-stealing performances from WWE's female performers, but the roster is finally big enough to justify holding an event like this.

As of this writing, WWE has scheduled four matches. Here is a quick rundown, according to WWE.com:

Lita vs. Mickie James

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Championship)

Mae Young Classic finals

This article will offer predictions for each match as well as speculate on what else will be added to the card. We won't discuss the Mae Young Classic here since it would spoil the next several episodes of the show leading into the PPV.