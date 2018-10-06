Miami WR Ahmmon Richards Reportedly Retires Because of Neck Injury

Lance King/Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is reportedly dealing with a "disabling" neck injury that will end his football career.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan, the ailment "will prevent him from ever playing again."

Miami has yet to comment on the severity of Richards' injury. The junior has not appeared in a game since the Hurricanes' 33-17 season-opening loss to LSU.

The school is "expected to honor the remainder of his scholarship" so he can graduate.

A first-round talent, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Richards finished his career at Miami with 74 receptions for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns.

He posted 49 receptions for 934 yards and three scores as a freshman before managing 439 yards and three touchdowns during an injury-riddled sophomore campaign.