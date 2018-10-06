Miami WR Ahmmon Richards Reportedly Retires Because of Neck Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 29: Ahmmon Richards #82 of the Miami Hurricanes runs for a 49-yard touchdown during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Miami won 31-6. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is reportedly dealing with a "disabling" neck injury that will end his football career.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan, the ailment "will prevent him from ever playing again."

Miami has yet to comment on the severity of Richards' injury. The junior has not appeared in a game since the Hurricanes' 33-17 season-opening loss to LSU.

The school is "expected to honor the remainder of his scholarship" so he can graduate.

A first-round talent, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Richards finished his career at Miami with 74 receptions for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns.

He posted 49 receptions for 934 yards and three scores as a freshman before managing 439 yards and three touchdowns during an injury-riddled sophomore campaign.

Related

    Winners and Losers from Week 6 of CFB

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 6 of CFB

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Love (Ankle) Will Not Play vs. Utah

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bryce Love (Ankle) Will Not Play vs. Utah

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 17 Miami Storms from 20-Point Deficit to Top Florida State

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    No. 17 Miami Storms from 20-Point Deficit to Top Florida State

    Zach Barnett
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Herman Has Revived Texas Football 🤘

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Herman Has Revived Texas Football 🤘

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report