Nick Saban Criticizes Alabama Defense Despite 65-31 Win over Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The scoreboard said the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 65-31 on Saturday.

Nick Saban thought differently.

"I don't think that you really beat the other team when you give up 31 points, like we did today, at least on the defensive perspective," Saban said after Alabama improved to 6-0, per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman.

"We need to coach them better," he added. "We need to prepare them better. They need to be able to make adjustments in the game better."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.