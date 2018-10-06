Nick Saban Criticizes Alabama Defense Despite 65-31 Win over Arkansas

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide jogs off the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabamai. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The scoreboard said the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 65-31 on Saturday.

Nick Saban thought differently.

"I don't think that you really beat the other team when you give up 31 points, like we did today, at least on the defensive perspective," Saban said after Alabama improved to 6-0, per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman.

"We need to coach them better," he added. "We need to prepare them better. They need to be able to make adjustments in the game better."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

