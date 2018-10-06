Elon Pulls Shocking FCS Upset over James Madison After Being Massive Underdog

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Elon Phoenix pulled off a stunner and downed FCS No. 2 James Madison 27-24 to snap the Dukes' 19-game home winning streak and 20-game Colonial Athletic Conference winning streak.

The win moved Elon to 4-1 on the season and allowed it to remain undefeated (2-0) in conference play. The Dukes, meanwhile are now 4-2 and 2-1 in CAA competition this season.

According to SB Nation's Jason Kirk, the Phoenix were listed as 39.5-point road underdogs despite being ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll.

Elon deployed a balanced offensive attack to shock the Dukes. Running back Malcolm Summers paced the Phoenix ground game with 20 carries for 186 yards and a score, while quarterback Davis Cheek threw for 286 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Avery Jones with 1:17 remaining in regulation.

The Dukes took over with a chance to force overtime or win outright, but Phoenix defensive back Connor Christiansen intercepted a Ben DiNucci pass to seal the upset.

Elon will look to build on Saturday's signature win when it travels to Newark for a meeting with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Oct. 13.

The Dukes, on the other hand, will hope to avoid back-to-back losses when they return to the field Oct. 13 for a clash with Villanova.