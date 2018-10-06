Elon Pulls Shocking FCS Upset over James Madison After Being Massive Underdog

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Footballs lie on the turf before the game between the Rice Owls and the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Elon Phoenix pulled off a stunner and downed FCS No. 2 James Madison 27-24 to snap the Dukes' 19-game home winning streak and 20-game Colonial Athletic Conference winning streak.

The win moved Elon to 4-1 on the season and allowed it to remain undefeated (2-0) in conference play. The Dukes, meanwhile are now 4-2 and 2-1 in CAA competition this season.

According to SB Nation's Jason Kirk, the Phoenix were listed as 39.5-point road underdogs despite being ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll.

Elon deployed a balanced offensive attack to shock the Dukes. Running back Malcolm Summers paced the Phoenix ground game with 20 carries for 186 yards and a score, while quarterback Davis Cheek threw for 286 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Avery Jones with 1:17 remaining in regulation. 

The Dukes took over with a chance to force overtime or win outright, but Phoenix defensive back Connor Christiansen intercepted Ben DiNucci pass to seal the upset. 

Elon will look to build on Saturday's signature win when it travels to Newark for a meeting with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Oct. 13. 

The Dukes, on the other hand, will hope to avoid back-to-back losses when they return to the field Oct. 13 for a clash with Villanova.  

