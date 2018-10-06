Julen Lopetegui Blames 'Misfortune' for Real Madrid Struggles After Alaves Loss

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has said the team's goalless streak and defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves are down to "misfortune." He also confirmed he substituted Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the 1-0 loss due to injuries.

Sportswriter Dermot Corrigan shared some of the key comments from Lopetegui's post-match press conference:

Real Madrid came into Saturday's contest against in-form Alaves winless in their last three matches. They lost in midweek to CSKA Moscow and hadn't scored a goal since the 1-0 win over Espanyol in September.

Their struggles continued against Alaves, and Manu Garcia gave the hosts a shock win in the final minutes by heading home from close range.

Los Blancos' scoring drought is among the worst records in the club's history:

Lopetegui faced scrutiny for his approach to the loss. The former Spain national team boss dropped the out-of-form Marco Asensio but kept Benzema in the starting XI, even though the Frenchman's form has been worse. He scored four La Liga goals in the opening weeks of the season and has barely made a contribution of note since.

Mariano Diaz and Vicinius Junior both came on in the second half with Asensio, but all to no avail.

The pressure is rising on the tactician, and Marca's Hugo Cerezo has already suggested time is "beginning to run out" for Lopetegui.

Corrigan felt he didn't make a great impression during his presser:

Lopetegui stepped into some very big shoes this summer in replacing Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman guided the team to three straight UEFA Champions League titles, a tournament no club had previously won in consecutive years in its current format.

Zidane and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo both left the club in the summer, leaving Los Blancos without their best scoring option and the man who had led the team for years.

Lopetegui will have his work cut out for him entering the international break. Real sit behind Barcelona and Alaves in the standings, and Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis could overtake Los Blancos on Sunday.

Real have just two matches left before the all-important Clasico against Barcelona on October 28.