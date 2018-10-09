Becky Lynch Retains Women's Title vs. Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair wrestled to a double count-out Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, which meant Lynch retained the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Lynch rolled to the outside after Charlotte hit Natural Selection. After pushing Charlotte into the ring post, Lynch attempted to re-enter the ring. Charlotte prevented her from doing so, and neither wrestler was able to beat the referee's 10-count as a result.

Charlotte had the last word, spearing Lynch through the SmackDown Live stage.

Tuesday's bout was a rematch after Lynch intentionally got herself disqualified against Flair at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

Charlotte was seemingly closing in on winning back the SmackDown women's title Down Under when she locked Becky into the Figure Eight, but The Irish Lass Kicker hit her with the championship belt, which prevented Flair from leaving Melbourne with the title in tow.

Flair and Lynch were once best friends, but Becky threw away their friendship at SummerSlam after a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship that also included Carmella.

Rather than congratulating Charlotte, Becky decided to attack her, signaling a shocking heel turn for one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE.

Lynch's new personality did little to deter the WWE Universe from supporting her, but it did aid her from an in-ring perspective.

Becky was given a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte at Hell in a Cell, and it resulted in Lynch defeating her longtime pal to win the title for the second time in her career.

That victory only served to make Lynch more full of herself, and it added heat to her rivalry with Flair, making it one of the most intense feuds in all of WWE.

Charlotte was determined to get revenge on Becky following her antics at Super Show-Down; however, Lynch's desperation to keep the SmackDown Women's title at all costs was apparent again Tuesday.

Although Lynch is still SmackDown women's champion, it seems unlikely that Charlotte will go away any time soon.

With the Evolution pay-per-view just a few weeks away, it is a safe bet that Lynch and Flair will do battle one more time for the title on arguably the biggest stage in women's wrestling history.

