Spurs Rookie Lonnie Walker IV to Undergo Knee Surgery, Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 5: Lonnie Walker IV #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks for room around Bruce Brown #6 of the Detroit Pistons during a preseason game on October 5, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs won 117-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)
Ed Ornelas/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV suffered a right medial meniscus tear and will undergo surgery to repair the injury on Monday, the team announced Saturday. 

According to a press release relayed by KSAT.com's Mariah Medina, Walker tore his meniscus with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons

The Spurs have not provided a timetable for his return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it will likely be between six to eight weeks. 

Walker, who was selected 18th overall in the 2018 draft, also tore the meniscus in his right knee prior to his freshman season at Miami

However, the bouncy swingman made a full recovery and boosted his draft stock in a big way by averaging 11.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the field, including 34.6 percent from three, during his lone year in South Florida. 

The Spurs will lean on the likes of Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli to comprise their backup wing rotation with Walker sidelined. 

San Antonio opens its regular season Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Related

    Lonnie Walker Developing Strong Relationship with Duncan

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Lonnie Walker Developing Strong Relationship with Duncan

    San Antonio Spurs
    via San Antonio Spurs

    25 Years Ago MJ Retired—and Pippen Dominated

    NBA logo
    NBA

    25 Years Ago MJ Retired—and Pippen Dominated

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Top 15 Small Forwards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Top 15 Small Forwards

    Dan Favale and Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3: Melo Disrespect Is 'Unbelievable'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3: Melo Disrespect Is 'Unbelievable'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report