Spurs Rookie Lonnie Walker IV to Undergo Knee Surgery, Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

Ed Ornelas/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV suffered a right medial meniscus tear and will undergo surgery to repair the injury on Monday, the team announced Saturday.

According to a press release relayed by KSAT.com's Mariah Medina, Walker tore his meniscus with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs have not provided a timetable for his return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it will likely be between six to eight weeks.

Walker, who was selected 18th overall in the 2018 draft, also tore the meniscus in his right knee prior to his freshman season at Miami.

However, the bouncy swingman made a full recovery and boosted his draft stock in a big way by averaging 11.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the field, including 34.6 percent from three, during his lone year in South Florida.

The Spurs will lean on the likes of Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli to comprise their backup wing rotation with Walker sidelined.

San Antonio opens its regular season Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.