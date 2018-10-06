Real Madrid Goalless Again in 1-0 La Liga Loss vs. Deportivo Alaves

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Real Madrid's crisis continued on Saturday as the European champions suffered another shock defeat. This time, Deportivo Alaves came away with a 1-0 win in La Liga. Manu Garcia scored a late winner for the hosts.

As shared by sportswriter Richard Martin, Los Blancos' scoreless streak is taking on historic proportions, and they've not found the net for over six hours:

Los Blancos have now failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions. They lost to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

What's Next?

La Liga action will return after the international break, as Real host Levante and Alaves visit Celta Vigo.

