Real Madrid Goalless Again in 1-0 La Liga Loss vs. Deportivo Alaves

Real Madrid Goalless Again in 1-0 La Liga Loss vs. Deportivo AlavesOctober 6, 2018
Real Madrid's crisis continued on Saturday as the European champions suffered another shock defeat. This time, Deportivo Alaves came away with a 1-0 win in La Liga. Manu Garcia scored a late winner for the hosts.
As shared by sportswriter Richard Martin, Los Blancos' scoreless streak is taking on historic proportions, and they've not found the net for over six hours:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
If Madrid don't score in remaining 40 minutes it's longest run without a goal since April 1985: they lost 4-0 to Atletico, 2-0 to Inter, 1-0 to Valencia and 1-0 to Hercules. Madrid came fifth in La Liga but won the UEFA Cup.
Los Blancos have now failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions. They lost to CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.
What's Next?
La Liga action will return after the international break, as Real host Levante and Alaves visit Celta Vigo.
