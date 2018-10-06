EPL Results: Saturday's Week 8 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from losing to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday by edging past Cardiff City by a lone goal at Wembley Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs have leapfrogged Chelsea into third place, although the Blues play at Southampton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's stellar form continued as the Cherries put four goals past 10-man Watford away from home. Bournemouth are now a point off the top four thanks to the bold attacking play favoured by manager Eddie Howe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are another side punching above its collective weight. The winners of the Championship last season moved up to eighth when rising star Matt Doherty's goal beat Crystal Palace.

Wolves have now reached the heady heights of seventh.

Everton overcame Leicester City 2-1 away from home, with the Foxes also reduced to 10. The other afternoon kick-off saw Burnley held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at home.

Saturday Final Scores

Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City 1-2 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Cardiff City

Watford 0-4 Bournemouth

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 7, 6, +18, 19

2. Liverpool: 7, 6, +12, 19

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 8, 6, +8, 18

4. Chelsea: 7, 5, +10, 17

5. Bournemouth: 8, 5, +4, 16

6. Arsenal: 7, 5, +5, 15

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 8, 4, +3, 15

8. Watford: 8, 4, -1, 13

9. Leicester City: 8, 4, +2, 12

10. Everton: 8, 3, +1, 12

11. Manchester United: 7, 3, -2, 10

12. Burnley: 8, 2, -2, 8

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 8, 2, -4, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 8, 2, -4, 7

15. West Ham United: 8, 2, -5, 7

16. Southampton: 7, 1, -5, 5

17. Fulham: 7, 1, -8, 5

18. Huddersfield Town: 8, 0, -13, 3

19. Newcastle United: 7, 0, -6, 2

20. Cardiff City: 8, 0, -13, 2

Spurs utilised a series of corners before Eric Dier turned the ball in on eight minutes. It was a rare goal for the England holding midfielder:

Most of Tottenham's best moments came from right-back Kieran Trippier. His pace and teasing deliveries kept striker Harry Kane and forward Lucas Moura supplied with chances.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Moura struggled to find his range in front of goal, notably missing a sitter from six yards just before the break.

Spurs had a definite advantage once Bluebirds midfielder Joe Ralls took out Moura on the turn two minutes before the hour mark and was sent off. Tottenham couldn't make having a man extra count with more goals but did at least preserve the result.

Everton were one up after just seven minutes at the King Power Stadium thanks to Richarlison. The Toffees' attacking talisman got the goal, but the credit belonged to fellow Brazil international Bernard, who played the role of provider:

The Foxes were level five minutes before the break when Kelechi Iheanacho played in Ricardo Pereira. Leicester's joy turned to sadness when centre-back Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card after yet another foul on Richarlison.

Everton made the numbers advantage count when Gylfi Sigurdsson lashed an absolute screamer past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

The stunning finish gave Sigurdsson a landmark achievement:

Bournemouth's enterprising play was rewarded after just 14 minutes at Vicarage Road when 21-year-old winger David Brooks doubled his season's tally in front of goal:

Watford's task became harder when Christian Kabasele was sent off for bringing down Joshua King in the box. King stroked the resulting penalty into the net to double the Cherries' lead.

King was on the scoresheet again as the first half ended when fellow striker Callum Wilson teed him up. The latter got the goal his stylish performance merited two minutes after the restart.

Wolves broke the deadlock against Palace at Selhurst Park 11 minutes into the second half, when astute striker Raul Jimenez played in wing-back Doherty. It's a third assist in as many league games for Benfica loanee Jimenez.

Burnley took a tried-and-tested route to goal against the Terriers at Turf Moor when Sam Vokes met a fine corner from the increasingly creative Johann Berg Gudmundsson:

Christopher Schindler drew Huddersfield level when he glanced in left-back Chris Lowe's cross six minutes after the hour mark. It proved enough for the Terriers to earn a welcome point in the battle against relegation.