Packers' Davante Adams Doesn't Return vs. Eagles After Suffering Toe Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a right turf toe injury Thursday during the team's 34-27 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

Adams revealed the nature of the injury to ESPN's Rob Demovsky and other reporters after the game, saying that his turf toe hurt so much that he couldn't even wear his right shoe, which he held in his hand.



Adams, who caught 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards, left the game after his final reception with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter.

The Packers initially listed Adams, who was seen limping on the Packers' sideline, as questionable to return. However, Green Bay's No. 1 wideout did not re-enter the game.

Adams has developed into one of the NFL's most dependable wideouts as part of the Packers' high-powered passing attack. He tallied 35 receiving touchdowns over the previous three seasons combined, which was one fewer than Antonio Brown for the league's highest total.

The 26-year-old Fresno State product has also showcased good durability since Green Bay selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He missed just six games over his first five years. He suffered a calf injury that forced him to miss one contest last year.

If he's forced out the lineup with the latest ailment, Marquez Valdes-Scantling should take over as the top target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It would also create additional opportunities for Geronimo Allison. Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd round out the Packers' wide receiver depth chart.

Ultimately, it's hard to imagine the Packers offense struggling too much as long as Rodgers is under center. He will ensure the unit still moves the chains. But losing Adams for any extended period of time would limit the overall upside, especially in the red zone.