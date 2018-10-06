Luis Suarez Confirms Uruguay Absence Is for Birth of His Child, Not Knee Injury

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Luis Suarez has confirmed his impending absence for Uruguay during the international break is because his wife is expecting their third son, rather than a knee injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur.

Per Catalan daily Sport, the striker "suffered knee pain" in the 4-2 UEFA Champions League win, but it's not the reason he'll miss the friendlies with South Korea and Japan.

He told Uruguayan newspaper Referi (h/t Sport): "On Monday I start a treatment for my knee, which has nothing to do with my absence from the national team. I am not going because my wife is expecting family in those days."

It is said Suarez might also feature for Barcelona on Sunday for their trip to Valencia.

Given the 31-year-old would otherwise have been set to link up with his Uruguay team-mates over the international break, the knee injury appears to be a minor issue, which bodes well for Barca.

Suarez notched 31 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season, but despite his impressive numbers, his play wasn't to the same lofty standard he had set in previous years at the Camp Nou.

Football journalist Rik Sharma expressed some surprise that Suarez was playing well early on against Spurs:

While the headlines for the match were rightly stolen by Lionel Messi's performance, Suarez was one of Barca's best players in what was an excellent night for the team.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever and Squawka's Muhammad Butt were among those who praised his contribution:

Suarez has scored three times in 10 matches this season, but if he can continue putting in performances that help his team-mates shine, Barca won't mind if he isn't quite as prolific as usual and will hope he can stay fit as much as possible.

They'll be happy for him to have a rest during the international break, too, and use the time to shake off his knee problem before the fixtures resume.